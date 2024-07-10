The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lowered by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 51,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 118,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Diversified LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 52.2% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.68. 4,393,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,539,645. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $169.41. The company has a market capitalization of $391.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble



The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

