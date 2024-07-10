The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:LGL opened at $5.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The LGL Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

