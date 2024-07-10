The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on August 13th

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Greenbrier Companies has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of GBX stock opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,425.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,425.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $76,974.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,102.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,757. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

