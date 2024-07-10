The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $400.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $329.39. 228,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,668. The firm has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.09 and a 200-day moving average of $334.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in The Cigna Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in The Cigna Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

