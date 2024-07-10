Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Lowered by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.99. 2,217,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,448,517. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $184.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

