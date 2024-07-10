Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at HSBC from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 51.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.39.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $266.86. 99,588,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,418,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in Tesla by 736.8% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

