TerraClassicUSD Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $88.95 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00044948 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012450 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010464 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,930,049 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,977,285 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.