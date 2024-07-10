Terra Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $297.98 million and approximately $17.67 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000683 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000623 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 789,860,437 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.