Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of Terex stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.60. The company had a trading volume of 497,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,546. Terex has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terex will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,958,307 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Terex by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 6,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

