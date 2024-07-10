Tectum (TET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $55.31 Million

Tectum (TET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Tectum token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.52 or 0.00013058 BTC on exchanges. Tectum has a market capitalization of $55.31 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tectum has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tectum

Tectum was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,354,856 tokens. Tectum’s official message board is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official website is tectum.io.

Tectum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,354,856.89999919 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 7.51338607 USD and is up 10.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,373,507.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tectum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tectum using one of the exchanges listed above.

