Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $17,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Target by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,958,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $145.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,071. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.67.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.