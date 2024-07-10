Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,578. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $274.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,600.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,600.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,295 shares in the company, valued at $838,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,338.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,356 shares of company stock worth $88,462 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $815,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 17.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

