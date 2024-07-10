Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.59.
A number of equities analysts have commented on TBLA shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, May 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com
Taboola.com Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $953.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.29. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $5.00.
Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $414.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.73 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Taboola.com Company Profile
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
