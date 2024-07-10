Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.59.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TBLA shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TBLA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Taboola.com Stock Down 0.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $953.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.29. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $414.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.73 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.