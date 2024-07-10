Susquehanna Reaffirms Positive Rating for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $86.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.32.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.07. The company had a trading volume of 259,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,345. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $78.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,594,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,316,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

