Supermarket Income REIT Announces Dividend of GBX 1.52 (LON:SUPR)

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

SUPR opened at GBX 75.90 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.52. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 69.50 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 88.80 ($1.14). The company has a market capitalization of £948.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity at Supermarket Income REIT

In related news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 529,887 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.95), for a total value of £392,116.38 ($502,262.56). 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

