Substratum Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $43.19 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009298 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,378.42 or 0.99924842 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006712 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00071047 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023955 USD and is down -33.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $43.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

