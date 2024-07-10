Streakk (STKK) Price Tops $0.0179 on Exchanges

Streakk (STKK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, Streakk has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Streakk token can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $178,598.84 and approximately $3,062.99 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.02003951 USD and is down -6.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars.

