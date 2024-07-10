Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.0435

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $27,684.90 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.0435 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.05 or 0.05385063 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00044948 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007994 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00013982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012450 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010464 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002056 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

