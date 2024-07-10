Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SSYS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stratasys

Stratasys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $8.54 on Monday. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $144.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.53 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 2,711.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.