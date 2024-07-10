StockNews.com Upgrades Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to “Buy”

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

INFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Infosys stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,586,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,390,580. Infosys has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Infosys by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,209,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,342,000 after acquiring an additional 884,833 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Infosys by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,371 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Infosys by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,591,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,484,000 after buying an additional 699,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,327,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,508,000 after buying an additional 1,150,885 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

