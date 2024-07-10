StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $42.97 on Monday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $45.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.56.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $164.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 3.75%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.