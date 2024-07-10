StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $3.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $1.57. Research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,207,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.60% of Moleculin Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

