StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 116.75% and a negative return on equity of 4,908.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

See Also

