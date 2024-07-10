Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Toronto-Dominion Bank Call Options (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,064 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 181% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,803 call options.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $55.88 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 70.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 680,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,009,000 after purchasing an additional 281,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,594,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,658,000 after purchasing an additional 167,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.