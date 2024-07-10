Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Raised to $3.80

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $2.80 to $3.80 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $4.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $539.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $322.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Stitch Fix

In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,856,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,204,000 after buying an additional 231,975 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at $8,994,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,021,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 99,914 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,716,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 673.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 516,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 449,948 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.