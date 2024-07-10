Stifel Nicolaus Increases Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target to $37.25

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $37.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SPR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPR

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPR stock opened at $34.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.84. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,128,000 after purchasing an additional 109,632 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,274.6% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,714,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371,874 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,423,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,538,000 after acquiring an additional 296,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,965,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after buying an additional 554,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $62,432,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.