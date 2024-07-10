State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $12,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at $1,990,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in State Street by 39.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at $2,086,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 549.0% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 34.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Up 0.9 %

STT stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.07. 888,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.49. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.