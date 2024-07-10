Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Shares Gap Up to $26.23

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.23, but opened at $26.89. Standard Motor Products shares last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 7,048 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76. The company has a market cap of $581.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 98.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 73,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,172,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,215,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

