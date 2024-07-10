Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 267,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,606,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Standard BioTools in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company.

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 144.74%. The firm had revenue of $45.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,285,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,523,749 shares in the company, valued at $114,426,034.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,102,072 shares of company stock worth $2,831,304. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter worth $550,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,993,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Standard BioTools during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Standard BioTools by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,874,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 88,648 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

