Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Sells £39,794.36 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 104,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49), for a total value of £39,794.36 ($50,972.67).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Thomas Spain sold 80,061 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49), for a total value of £30,423.18 ($38,969.10).

On Friday, June 21st, Thomas Spain sold 4,759 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49), for a total value of £1,808.42 ($2,316.41).

On Tuesday, June 18th, Thomas Spain acquired 21,711 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £8,250.18 ($10,567.67).

On Tuesday, June 4th, Thomas Spain sold 227,465 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.45), for a total value of £79,612.75 ($101,976.11).

On Thursday, May 9th, Thomas Spain sold 40,326 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41), for a total value of £12,904.32 ($16,529.17).

On Sunday, April 21st, Thomas Spain sold 45,285 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total value of £11,774.10 ($15,081.47).

Staffline Group Stock Performance

LON STAF opened at GBX 38 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -763.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68. Staffline Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 39.90 ($0.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.72.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

