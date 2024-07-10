Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) vs. American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Financial Analysis

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) and American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Squarespace and American Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Squarespace -0.70% N/A -0.84% American Software 10.75% 8.90% 6.52%

Volatility and Risk

Squarespace has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Software has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Squarespace 0 10 6 0 2.38 American Software 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Squarespace and American Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Squarespace currently has a consensus target price of $42.08, indicating a potential downside of 3.61%. American Software has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.51%. Given American Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Software is more favorable than Squarespace.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of Squarespace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of American Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Squarespace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of American Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Squarespace and American Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Squarespace $1.01 billion 5.93 -$7.08 million ($0.05) -873.10 American Software $102.52 million 2.96 $11.37 million $0.34 26.82

American Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Squarespace. Squarespace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Software beats Squarespace on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence. It serves a range of industries and sizes from sole proprietors to enterprises. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About American Software

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management. The IT Consulting segment offers IT staffing and consulting services firm. Other segment provides purchasing and materials management, client order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing software and services. In addition, it offers ongoing support and maintenance services; cloud hosting and managed services; and implementation and training services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels to the apparel and other soft goods, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, consumer durable goods, wholesale distribution, specialty chemicals, and other process manufacturing industries. American Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

