SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Raised by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 138.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,724,000 after buying an additional 33,187 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $485,301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $6.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $533.67. The company had a trading volume of 567,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,083. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $538.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.48. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

