SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 265.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

DIA traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $397.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,217,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,065. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $390.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.64. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.