Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOI traded up $2.64 on Wednesday, reaching $10.91. 1,405,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.22. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.55 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

