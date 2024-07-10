Smith Salley Wealth Management Takes $544,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Smith Salley Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $764,526,000 after buying an additional 137,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,178,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $842,064,000 after acquiring an additional 76,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $500,685,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,341,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,365,000 after purchasing an additional 178,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 969,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,941 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.92. 3,709,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $117.15 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

