Smith Salley Wealth Management Purchases 341 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 179.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.26. 257,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,056. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average of $54.88. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $57.53.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

