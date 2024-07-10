Smith Salley Wealth Management Invests $229,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Smith Salley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after acquiring an additional 75,784 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,414.06.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,833 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,183 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TDG traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $1,270.76. 167,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,738. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,307.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,198.92. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,369.57. The firm has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

