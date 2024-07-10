Smith Salley Wealth Management Has $789,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $497.77. 25,615,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,292,543. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.35. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $500.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

