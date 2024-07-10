Smith Salley Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Smith Salley Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,869 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,355,141,000 after purchasing an additional 365,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after buying an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,568,000 after buying an additional 39,510 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,395,000 after acquiring an additional 883,416 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $307,787,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Compass Point upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,618,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of -29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

