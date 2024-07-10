Smith Salley Wealth Management Buys 100 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 506.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,253,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.43. 1,873,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,770. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $142.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.22 and a 200 day moving average of $128.33.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

