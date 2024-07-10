Smith Salley Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock remained flat at $685.74 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,596,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909,421. The company has a market capitalization of $295.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $643.37 and a 200 day moving average of $593.46. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $697.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 price target (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

