Smith Salley Wealth Management Acquires 3,992 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 157.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 397.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 140,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 112,616 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 972,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after acquiring an additional 777,392 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 414.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,619,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,909 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 584.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 92,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 78,626 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.73. 6,115,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,532,615. The company has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.63.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

