Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.09

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.09 and last traded at C$9.01, with a volume of 333377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKE shares. Desjardins raised their target price on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Skeena Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Skeena Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$820.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.68.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.24). On average, equities analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$334,476.90. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

