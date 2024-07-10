Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Sold by Delphi Financial Group Inc.

Delphi Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,319 shares during the period. Sixth Street Specialty Lending accounts for about 1.0% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 105.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

NYSE TSLX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,997. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $117.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.44 million. Research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

