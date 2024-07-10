SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading 4.5% Higher

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $154.48 and last traded at $154.30. 89,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 205,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

SiTime Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.29.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $449,252.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,179,897.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,121,236.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $449,252.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,179,897.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,631,804. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth about $2,144,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in SiTime by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,542 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

