SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $449,252.78 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,203 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $449,252.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,838 shares in the company, valued at $12,179,897.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Lionel Bonnot sold 1,229 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $159,770.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Lionel Bonnot sold 781 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $91,439.48.

SiTime Price Performance

Shares of SITM stock traded up $5.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.60. 309,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.14. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $147.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,662,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 155,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,412,000 after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,288,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SiTime by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

