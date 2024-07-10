Silynxcom Ltd.’s (NYSE:SYNX) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 10th

Silynxcom’s (NYSE:SYNX – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 10th. Silynxcom had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Silynxcom’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Silynxcom Trading Up 15.5 %

Shares of SYNX stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87. Silynxcom has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $4.10.

Institutional Trading of Silynxcom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silynxcom stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE:SYNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 536,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 16.97% of Silynxcom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Silynxcom Company Profile

Silynxcom Ltd. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories. Silynxcom Ltd. is based in Netanya, Israel.

