SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.73

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$12.73 and last traded at C$12.60, with a volume of 97458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 5.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$85.80 million for the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 49.21% and a return on equity of 33.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.8432032 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

