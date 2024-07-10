Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Raised to $94.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SIMO. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 4.8 %

SIMO opened at $79.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $95.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.07.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $189.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,073,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $3,494,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 11,885 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3,282.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,807 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 69,684 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $3,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.