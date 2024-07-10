Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Macfarlane Group Price Performance

LON MACF opened at GBX 123 ($1.58) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 124.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 127.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. Macfarlane Group has a 12 month low of GBX 98.38 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 147.50 ($1.89). The stock has a market cap of £196.31 million, a PE ratio of 1,366.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Macfarlane Group alerts:

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Macfarlane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macfarlane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.